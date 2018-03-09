NRA files federal lawsuit challenging Florida gun-safety bill

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The National Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit on Friday seeking to overturn a new Florida law that imposes a 21-year-old age limit and three-day waiting period on all gun purchases, saying the move violated Americans’ constitutional rights.

Arguing that the bill signed into law by Florida Governor Rick Scott on Friday is invalid under the Second and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, the NRA said it imposed a “blanket ban” on law-abiding citizens aged 18 to 21 from purchasing guns.