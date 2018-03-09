FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
World News
March 9, 2018 / 11:36 PM / in 14 hours

NRA files federal lawsuit challenging Florida gun-safety bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The National Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit on Friday seeking to overturn a new Florida law that imposes a 21-year-old age limit and three-day waiting period on all gun purchases, saying the move violated Americans’ constitutional rights.

Arguing that the bill signed into law by Florida Governor Rick Scott on Friday is invalid under the Second and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, the NRA said it imposed a “blanket ban” on law-abiding citizens aged 18 to 21 from purchasing guns.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.