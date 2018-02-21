Age limit for buying AR-15 assault rifle 'on the table' -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday setting an age limit for buying AR-15-type assault rifles, the type purchased legally by a teenager who shot dead 17 people at a Florida high school last week, was under consideration.

“I think that’s certainly something that’s on the table for us to discuss and that we expect to come up over the next couple of weeks,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said at a daily briefing when asked if President Donald Trump believed there should be an age limit for the purchase of AR-15-type rifles.