Factbox - What's in the U.S. Senate's 'skinny repeal' healthcare bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republicans released their "skinny bill" that would repeal some of Obamacare late on Thursday, just hours before they were expected to vote on the legislation.

Many Republican lawmakers said they did not want the eight-page bill to become law, and held off supporting it until they received assurances from House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan that members of both chambers could set up a special committee that would craft new legislation.

Senate Republican leaders said the bill was simply a way to keep alive the seven-year promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, which was also a top campaign promise from President Donald Trump. The Senate failed to pass two major bills earlier in the week that would repeal or replace the healthcare law after spending months on both pieces of legislation.

The Affordable Care Act, known informally as Obamacare, brought insurance to 20 million previously uninsured Americans and was the signature domestic achievement of former Democratic President Barack Obama. Republicans say the law is too costly and represents undue government interference in healthcare.

Here's what's in the "skinny" repeal bill, formally called the Health Care Freedom Act:

INDIVIDUAL AND EMPLOYER MANDATE

The bill repeals an Obamacare penalty on individuals who do not purchase health insurance. It also repeals a penalty for eight years on employers with more than 50 employees that do not provide health insurance.

MEDICAL DEVICE TAX

The legislation repeals a 2.3 percent excise tax on medical device sales, until Dec. 31, 2020. If it were to become law, this repeal would be welcome news to manufacturers such as Medtronic Inc and Abbott Laboratories Inc.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD

The Senate bill effectively defunds Planned Parenthood for one year by prohibiting Medicaid, the government health insurance programme for the poor and disabled, from reimbursing the women's healthcare provider. The majority of Planned Parenthood patients are on Medicaid.

MEDICAID

Unlike previous attempts to craft legislation to repeal or replace Obamacare, the skinny bill does not end the law's Medicaid expansion or make changes to the federal health programme.