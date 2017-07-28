FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
Ryan disappointed on Senate healthcare vote, but 'we should not give up'
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 10 days ago

Ryan disappointed on Senate healthcare vote, but 'we should not give up'

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks about healthcare at his final weekly press conference before The House of Representatives is scheduled to begin its summer recess on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017.Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday he was disappointed with the Senate's failure to pass healthcare legislation but urged Republican senators not to give up as their colleagues in the House moved on to tax reform.

"I am disappointed and frustrated, but we should not give up. I encourage the Senate to continue working toward a real solution that keeps our promise," Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, said in a statement. He said the House would move on to tax reform including cutting taxes for middle class families.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.