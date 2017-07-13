FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Senate healthcare plan keeps Obamacare-era taxes on wealthy - Senate source
July 13, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 25 days ago

New Senate healthcare plan keeps Obamacare-era taxes on wealthy - Senate source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The revised U.S. Senate healthcare plan will keep in place two Obamacare taxes on the wealthy and retain its limit on corporate tax deductions for executive pay in the health insurance industry, a Senate source told Reuters on Thursday.

The taxes on the wealthy - a 3.8 percent net investment tax and a 0.9 percent payroll tax that helps finance Medicare - apply to individuals with incomes above $200,000 (£154,619) and married couples making more than $250,000.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

