WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Trump told reporters on Friday that Democratic leaders should come to the White House to negotiate a deal on healthcare, while calling the cost-sharing reduction payments under Obamacare a payoff to the insurance industry.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order making it easier for Americans to buy bare-bones health insurance plans and circumvent Obamacare rules at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“If the Democrats were smart, what they’d do is come and negotiate something where people could really get the kind of healthcare that they deserve,” he said.