20 days ago
Trump urges U.S. Congress to repeal Obamacare
#World News
July 18, 2017 / 3:20 AM / 20 days ago

Trump urges U.S. Congress to repeal Obamacare

U.S. President Donald Trump smiles as he speaks during a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2017.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans in Congress to repeal Obamacare and work on a healthcare plan that he said would draw Democratic support.

In a tweet following the loss of support for a Senate Republican bill, Trump said, "Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!"

Democrats have insisted that they will not cooperate with any Republican legislation that repeals President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law, but would work in a bipartisan way to improve it.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

