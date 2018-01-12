FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Union countries condemn Trump 'shithole' comment, demand apology
January 12, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

African Union countries condemn Trump 'shithole' comment, demand apology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - African Union countries expressed outrage and demanded an apology on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly called African nations “shithole” countries, the African Union Mission in Washington said in a statement.

“The African Union Mission condemns the comments in the strongest terms and demands a retraction of the comment as well as an apology to not only to the Africans but to all people of African descent around the globe,” it said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

