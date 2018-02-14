FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Aerospace
Winter Olympics
Technology
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World News
February 14, 2018 / 7:33 PM / a day ago

U.S. senators try building support for new bipartisan immigration bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of senators has crafted a new immigration bill that would protect 1.8 million young, undocumented immigrants from deportation and establish a $25 billion fund to repel illegal border crossings, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake said backers were attempting to build support for the measure that could be voted on by Thursday, even though it does not address all of President Donald Trump’s demands for any immigration legislation.

Reporting By Richard CowanEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.