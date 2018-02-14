U.S. senators try building support for new bipartisan immigration bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of senators has crafted a new immigration bill that would protect 1.8 million young, undocumented immigrants from deportation and establish a $25 billion fund to repel illegal border crossings, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake said backers were attempting to build support for the measure that could be voted on by Thursday, even though it does not address all of President Donald Trump’s demands for any immigration legislation.