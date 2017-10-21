FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge in Hawaii expands block on Trump travel ban
October 21, 2017 / 4:02 PM / in 3 days

Federal judge in Hawaii expands block on Trump travel ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Hawaii extended his halt of U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban on citizens from six Muslim-majority countries.

FILE PHOTO: A sign warns of surveillance at the International Arrival area, on the day that U.S. President Donald Trump's limited travel ban, approved by the U.S. Supreme Court, goes into effect, at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson, who stopped the ban from taking effect this week, on Friday converted his temporary restraining order to a preliminary injunction.

Watson’s ruling, issued in Honolulu, applies only to the six Muslim-majority countries of Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Chad, although the ban, announced in September, also limits travel from North Korea and Venezuela.

Trump has said the restrictions are needed to tighten security and prevent terrorist attacks, and his administration reserved its right to appeal the injunction.

Opponents say the ban violates the U.S. Constitution because it discriminates against Muslims while overstepping the bounds of U.S. immigration law by discriminating by nationality.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

