January 26, 2018 / 12:53 PM / 3 days ago

U.S. Republican Representative Jordan - some concerns about Trump immigration plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Jim Jordan said on Friday he had concerns about the White House immigration proposal and his support for any plan depended on whether it prioritised border security over protections for so-called Dreamers under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“If the focus is there, and then we deal with DACA then that’s something the American people would accept and that something that’s consistent with the mandate of the 2016 election,” Jordan, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

