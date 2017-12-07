FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya says pushing to be removed from Trump travel ban list
December 7, 2017 / 8:51 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Libya says pushing to be removed from Trump travel ban list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s internationally recognised government has appealed to the United States to drop or ease a travel ban imposed on its citizens by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

“The Libyan Foreign Ministry, through its embassy in Washington, has begun to take measures to lift Libya from the list of countries and to ease the restrictions on Libyan citizens,” the ministry said in a statement.

Libya is one of six Muslim-majority countries subject to the travel ban. This week the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the ban to take full effect while litigation over its ultimate validity continues.

The ban was also discussed at a meeting between Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Siyala and U.S Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke on Monday, the statement said.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

