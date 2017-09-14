U.S. Senate Republican leader says DACA should be part of border security discussion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday the DACA programme for people who arrived in the country illegally as children should be part of a larger discussion on border security and Congress would welcome a proposal to address those issues.

“As Congress debates the best ways to address illegal immigration through strong border security and interior enforcement, DACA should be part of those discussions. We look forward to receiving the Trump administration’s legislative proposal as we continue our work on these issues,” McConnell said in a statement.