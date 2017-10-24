FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump administration to delay processing most refugees from 11 countries - memo
#World News
October 24, 2017 / 9:16 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Trump administration to delay processing most refugees from 11 countries - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will temporarily delay the processing of most refugees from 11 countries deemed to be high-risk, top Cabinet officials wrote in a memo to President Donald Trump and seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A woman who is seeking asylum has her fingerprints taken by a U.S. Customs and Border patrol officer at a pedestrian port of entry from Mexico to the United States, in McAllen, Texas, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

The memo, which the administration provided to members of Congress on Tuesday afternoon, said the administration “will conduct a detailed threat analysis and review” for citizens of 11 “high risk countries.” In the meantime, it will “temporarily prioritise refugee applications” from other countries, the memo said.

The administration is also temporarily pausing a programme that allows refugees already in the United States to apply for their relatives abroad to join them in the country, until additional security measures can be implemented for the programme, said the memo, which was signed by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Matthew Lewis

