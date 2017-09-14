FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says no deal made with Democrats on DACA immigrant children
September 14, 2017 / 10:28 AM / in a month

Trump says no deal made with Democrats on DACA immigrant children

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said any move on illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children would have to be tied to border security, adding he did not make a deal with Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday night.

“No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He was referring to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a programme established by former President Barack Obama.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by John Stonestreet

