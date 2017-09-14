FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, on possible DACA deal, says border wall would come later
#World News
September 14, 2017 / 12:59 PM / in a month

Trump, on possible DACA deal, says border wall would come later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs the White House in Washington on his way to view storm damage in Florida, U.S., September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any possible deal on immigration with Democrats would have to include provisions for massive border security, and that his planned wall along the border with the Mexico would come later.

Trump was asked by reporters about a possible deal with Democrats over immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children. He has ordered the disbanding of a programme, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), that allowed such young adults to stay, but has given Congress six months to come up with an alternative plan.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry

