January 16, 2018 / 5:41 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Trump says he wants more immigrants from 'everywhere'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, asked whether he wanted more immigrants from Norway, said on Tuesday that he wanted the United States to draw immigrants from nations around the world.

“I want them to come in from everywhere,” Trump told reporters. U.S. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said last week that Trump had repeatedly use the word “shithole” when speaking about African countries and the Caribbean nation of Haiti. Trump has denied using that language.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Makini Brice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
