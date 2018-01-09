FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump urges lawmakers to tackle bipartisan immigration reform
#World News
January 9, 2018 / 5:01 PM / a day ago

Trump urges lawmakers to tackle bipartisan immigration reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his demands for immigration reform during a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers on Tuesday, saying any bill to address young immigrants brought to the United States illegally must also provide a border wall.

Trump, speaking to reporters as he convened the group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers at the White House, said he wants a bipartisan fix and believes both sides will negotiate in good faith on the issue.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing b David Alexander

