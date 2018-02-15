FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 7:05 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

White House pressures Republicans to withdraw from immigration bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday pressured Republican senators who had signed on to a bipartisan immigration bill to withdraw their sponsorship, saying the bill would hurt the administration’s ability to enforce immigration law.

“That bill is officially - if it weren’t already obvious - DOA” or dead on arrival, a White House official told reporters, underscoring that President Donald Trump would veto the bill if it passed.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by James Dalgleish

