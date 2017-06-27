Trump, India's Modi call on Pakistan to stem terrorist attacks

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders, who held a meeting at the White House on Monday, also "called on all nations to resolve territorial and maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law," the statement said.