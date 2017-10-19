FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says hopes U.S. can abandon bias, view China objectively
October 19, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 2 days ago

China says hopes U.S. can abandon bias, view China objectively

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it hopes the United States can abandon its bias and see China objectively, following U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s call for a broader alliance to check instances of Beijing’s “disadvantageous” influence in Asia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters China steadfastly upheld the international order with the United Nations at the core.

Tillerson said on Wednesday ahead of a visit to India the Trump administration wants to “dramatically deepen” cooperation with New Delhi, adding U.S. seeks constructive relations with China but will not shrink from instances where China “subverts the sovereignty of neighbouring countries and disadvantages the U.S.” and its friends.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie

