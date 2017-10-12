U.S. general says concerned about Iran's long-term activities in region

TAMPA, Fla (Reuters) - The head of U.S. Central Command said he was concerned about Iran’s long-term activities in the region and he would continue to focus on protecting U.S. troops, even as Iran has said U.S. regional military bases would be at risk if further sanctions were passed.

“Iran is kind of a long-term destabilising actor in the region and so we remain concerned about their activities as well,” U.S. General Joseph Votel told reporters.

Trump is expected to unveil a broad strategy on confronting Iran this week, likely on Friday.

“Leadership will make the decisions and we will be prepared to do what we need to do to continue to protect ourselves and particularity to protect our interests in the region,” Votel added.