February 23, 2018 / 7:11 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

U.S. will open Jerusalem embassy in May -State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will open a new embassy in Jerusalem in May to coincide with Israel’s 70th anniversary, the State Department said on Friday, in a move reversing decades of U.S. policy.

The embassy will be in located in the building that houses the consular operation in Jerusalem before moving to a separate annex by the end of 2019, the State Department confirmed in a statement. The United States has started the search for a location for its permanent embassy in Jerusalem, it said.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu

