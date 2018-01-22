FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

U.S. embassy to move to Jerusalem by the end of 2019 - Pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Israel will move to Jerusalem by the end of 2019, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday.

“In the weeks ahead, our administration will advance its plan to open the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem – and that United States Embassy will open before the end of next year,” Pence said in a speech to the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.

“Jerusalem is Israel’s capital – and, as such, President Trump has directed the State Department to begin initial preparations to move our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” said Pence, explaining the decision. He did not give an exact date.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Stephen Farrell

