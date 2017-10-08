FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says giving peace a chance before U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem - interview
#World News
October 8, 2017 / 1:34 AM / in 12 days

Trump says giving peace a chance before U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem - interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump walks out from the White House in Washington before his departure to Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S., October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast on Saturday that he wanted to give a shot at achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinians before moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In June Trump signed a temporary order to keep the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, despite a campaign promise he made to move it to Jerusalem.

In an interview with former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee on the TBN programme “Huckabee,” Trump noted his administration was working on a plan for peace between the two sides.

“I want to give that a shot before I even think about moving the embassy to Jerusalem,” he said.

“If we can make peace between the Palestinians and Israel, I think it’ll lead to ultimately peace in the Middle East, which has to happen,” he said.

Asked if there was a timeframe for the embassy move, Trump said: “We’re going to make a decision in the not too distant future.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Diane Craft

