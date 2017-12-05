Jordan to convene Arab League, OIC meetings over Trump's Jerusalem moves - foreign minister

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan plans to convene emergency meetings of the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation next Saturday and Sunday on how to face the “dangerous” consequences of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to move Washington’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the foreign minister said.

The kingdom is holding consultations with Arab League members in its capacity as president of the Arab summit and also with Turkey which holds the chairmanship of the OIC, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi told Reuters.

“These meetings will coordinate Arab and Islamic stances towards the (Trump) decision.. Jerusalem is a Palestinian, Jordanian, Islamic, and Christian issue and any attempts to decide its fate unilaterally are null and void,” Safadi said.