Sisi cautions Trump against "complicating" matters in Middle East -Egyptian presidency
December 5, 2017 / 5:55 PM / Updated a day ago

Sisi cautions Trump against "complicating" matters in Middle East -Egyptian presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday there was no need to “complicate” matters in the Middle East after Trump phoned him to talk about his decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a Cairo presidential statement said.

It said Sisi cautioned Trump against “taking measures that would undermine the chances of peace in the Middle East”.

“The Egyptian president affirmed the Egyptian position on preserving the legal status of Jerusalem within the framework of international references and relevant U.N. resolutions,” the statement said.

U.S. endorsement of Israel’s claim to all of Jerusalem as its capital would break with decades of U.S. policy that the city’s status must be decided in negotiations with the Palestinians, who want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. The international community does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the entire city.

Reporting by Amina Ismail; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
