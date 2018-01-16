FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 6:57 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Kazakhstan to purchase Boeing planes, build new GE locomotives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Tuesday the country has reached agreements with several U.S. companies worth $7.5 billion (£5.5 billion), including contracts to supply passenger planes and locomotives to the Central Asian country.

“The contracts will be about purchasing additional Boeing planes ... and assembling 900 new General Electric locomotives in Kazakhstan,” Nazarbayev said following a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Nazarbayev said some of the contracts, which will be unveiled later on Tuesday, also included investments in the agricultural sector.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

