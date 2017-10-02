FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Foreign Secretary pledges support to the U.S. after Las Vegas attack
October 2, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 17 days ago

UK Foreign Secretary pledges support to the U.S. after Las Vegas attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he was horrified by an attack at a music festival in Las Vegas that left at least 50 people dead, and said the country stood ready to help however it could.

“I am horrified by the awful attack at a music festival in Las Vegas this morning,” he said in a statement. “The United Kingdom stands with the American people against this indiscriminate violence. My thoughts are with all those caught up in it.” 

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is in contact with Las Vegas authorities to establish whether any British people were caught up in the attack and we are ready to help however we can.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

