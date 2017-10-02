FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May offers help for investigation into Las Vegas attack
#World News
October 2, 2017 / 3:51 PM / 17 days ago

May offers help for investigation into Las Vegas attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump to pass on her condolences after a mass shooting in Las Vegas which killed at least 50 people, and added that Britain would offer any help U.S. investigators needed.

“This was an individual shooting randomly - a completely senseless and cowardly attack - and so many people have been killed and injured,” May said in a televised interview.

“I have offered the United States every assistance that we can to support them in their investigation,” she added.

Reporting by Michael Holden and Alistair Smout; editing by David Milliken

