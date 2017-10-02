Factbox - World reacts with shock to massacre at Las Vegas music festival

U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement on the mass shooting in Las Vegas from the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - Reaction to the massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival poured in from around the world on Monday after at least 58 people were killed and more than 500 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IN A PROCLAMATION

“Our Nation is heartbroken. We mourn with all whose loved ones were murdered and injured in last night’s horrible tragedy in Las Vegas, Nevada. As we grieve, we pray that God may provide comfort and relief to all those suffering.”

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT ON TWITTER

“Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.”

MIKE PENCE, U.S. VICE PRESIDENT ON TWITTER

“To victims, families & loved ones affected by this senseless violence in Las Vegas, Karen & I are praying for you & offering our love. The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. To the courageous first responders, thank you for your acts of bravery.”

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL ON TWITTER

“Keeping #LasVegas in our thoughts this morning after the horrific news.”

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE AND DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ON TWITTER

“Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.”

BILL CLINTON, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT ON TWITTER

“Thinking of the victims and responders in Las Vegas. This should be unimaginable in America.”

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN IN STATEMENT

“This crime which killed tens of peaceful citizens is shocking in its cruelty.”

ANGELA MERKEL, GERMAN CHANCELLOR IN STATEMENT

“I was shocked by the news from Las Vegas. Our sympathy and condolences go to the relatives and families of the victims.”

POPE FRANCIS IN STATEMENT

“Deeply saddened to learn of the shooting in Las Vegas, Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless tragedy.”

U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL JEFF SESSIONS IN STATEMENT

“To the many families whose lives have been changed forever by this heinous act, we offer you our prayers and our promise that we will do everything in our power to get justice for your loved ones.”

Vice President Mike Pence (2ndL) listens with White House aides as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the mass shooting in Las Vegas at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NEVADA GOVERNOR BRIAN SANDOVAL ON TWITTER

“A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice.”

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU ON TWITTER

“Words fail this morning. The friendship & support of Canadians is with the victims in Las Vegas & the people of the US.”

UNITED NATIONS SPOKESMAN FARHAN HAQ IN STATEMENT

“We are shocked and horrified by the violence that took place in Las Vegas. The Secretary-General is sending a letter of condolence to the U.S. Government today to express our sorrow at the lives that were lost.”

THERESA MAY, BRITISH PRIME MINISTER ON TWITTER

Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

“The UK’s thoughts are with the victims and the emergency services responding to the appalling attack in Las Vegas.”

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN OF MASSACHUSETTS ON TWITTER

“Thoughts & prayers are NOT enough. Not when more moms & dads will bury kids this week, & more sons & daughters will grow up without parents. Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times. We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW.”

KENTUCKY REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR MATT BEVIN ON TWITTER

“To all those political opportunists who are seizing on the tragedy in Las Vegas to call for more gun regs ... you can’t regulate evil.”

DEMOCRATIC U.S. REPRESENTATIVE SETH MOULTON OF MASSACHUSETTS ON TWITTER

“As after #Orlando, I will NOT be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction.”

FORMER DEMOCRATIC U.S REPRESENTATIVE GABRIELLE GIFFORDS OF ARIZONA, SHOT BY AN ASSAILANT IN 2011, ON TWITTER:

“Heartbroken by the scene our nation is waking up to this morning. No person should endure the horror Las Vegas experienced last night.”

REPUBLICAN HOUSE MAJORITY WHIP STEVE SCALISE, SHOT AT A CONGRESSIONAL BASEBALL GAME IN WASHINGTON IN JUNE, IN STATEMENT

“In this tragic moment, I encourage people across America to stand together in solidarity, and to support the Las Vegas community and all of those affected, especially by giving blood and encouraging others to do the same. In the face of unspeakable evil, our whole nation must respond with countless acts of kindness, warmth and generosity.”

U.S. POP STAR ARIANA GRANDE, WHOSE MAY 22 SHOW IN MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, WAS SCENE OF SUICIDE BOMBING, TWEETED

“My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”

BRITAIN‘S QUEEN ELIZABETH IN STATEMENT

“Prince Philip and I were saddened to learn of the terrible attack in Las Vegas. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and those who have been injured.”