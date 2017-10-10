Factbox: Kindergarten teacher, commercial fisherman among dead in Las Vegas shooting

Victim of the October 1, 2017 mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Hannah Ahlers, is seen in this undated social media photo obtained by Reuters October 4, 2017. Social media/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A kindergarten teacher from California, a youth wrestling coach from Pennsylvania and a commercial fisherman from Alaska were among at least 58 people killed by a gunman who opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday night before killing himself.

The following describes the victims, who were identified officially by the Clark County Coroner’s Office:

HANNAH AHLERS

Hannah Ahlers, 34, a mother of three from Murrieta, California, was part of a group of sky divers and enjoyed the outdoors, the Los Angeles Times reported. She studied at Crafton Hills College and went to Redlands East Valley High School, according to her Facebook page.

HEATHER ALVARADO

Heather Alvarado, 35, of Cedar City, Utah, loved to travel with her three children and her husband, taking numerous cruises and day trips with them, according to a statement released by the Cedar City Police Department to media. “She always saw the good in others. She spent her whole life serving others in her family and community,” her husband said in the statement.

DORENE ANDERSON

Dorene Anderson, 49, a stay-at-home mother who lived in Anchorage, Alaska, attended the concert with her daughters, NBC affiliate KTUU in Anchorage said. Anderson was the treasurer for an Anchorage-based nonprofit group that supports local hockey teams, ABC News reported, citing Anderson’s friend Marie English. English told ABC that Anderson was “very friendly and genuine” and had a “kind heart.”

CARRIE BARNETTE

Carrie Barnette, 34, of Riverside, California, worked at Disney California Adventure Park as part of the culinary team, the Orange County Register reported. “A senseless, horrific, act, and a terrible loss for so many. We mourn a wonderful member of the Disney family: Carrie Barnette. Tragic,” Robert Iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, said on Twitter.

JACK BEATON

Jack Beaton, 54, of Bakersfield, California, died while saving his wife during the shooting, 23ABC News reported. Beaton worked for a roofing company in Bakersfield, according to a family friend.

STEVE BERGER

Steve Berger, 44, a native of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, who lived in Minnesota, had been celebrating his 44th birthday with a group of six friends in Las Vegas, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Berger’s friends called his parents early Monday and said he was shot and his family received confirmation on Tuesday, the newspaper said. “While trying to resuscitate him, (the group) was forced to evacuate,” Berger’s sister, Christine Moore, told the newspaper. Moore said her brother, a father of three who worked as a financial adviser, was a fun-loving, hard-working man, the paper said.

CANDICE BOWERS

Candice Bowers, 40, a waitress from Garden Grove, California, went to the concert with a friend, the Orange County Register reported. Bowers was a mother of three, who had adopted a 2-year-old girl in May, the newspaper reported. “She was truly a beautiful person,” her aunt told the newspaper.

DENISE BURDITUS

Denise Burditus, 50, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, attended the concert with her husband, Tony, WVVA TV in West Virginia reported. She posted a photograph on Facebook just minutes before the gunman opened fire, the NBC affiliate said.

SANDY CASEY

Sandy Casey, 34, was a special education teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School in California, KGTV in San Diego said. Casey was among a group of Manhattan Beach Unified School District staff at the concert, the ABC affiliate reported.

ANDREA CASTILLA

Andrea Castilla, of Huntington Beach, California, who was celebrating her 28th birthday with family and friends, was shot in the head, according to a GoFundMe page created by a family friend and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which cited her younger sister Athena. Castilla, whose mother died of cancer when she was a teen, worked at Sephora and wanted to help make cancer patients feel beautiful, the newspaper said. Castilla’s boyfriend was planning to propose to her, her sister, who lives in Las Vegas, told the paper. “With a (sic) infectious smile Andrea was a free spirit that always had a positive outlook on life. She will be missed but never forgotten,” the GoFundMe page said.

DENISE COHEN

Denise Cohen, 58, who was the mother of two boys, attended the concert with her boyfriend, Derrick “Bo” Taylor, who was also killed in the shooting, an ABC affiliate in Santa Barbara, California, reported. Cohen was a property manager and planned to volunteer at the California Avocado Festival in Carpinteria, California, over the weekend, the station reported.

AUSTIN DAVIS

Austin Davis, 29, was a pipe fitter from Riverside, California, who was at the concert with his friend Thomas Day, who also was killed, the Press Enterprise reported. He loved softball and singing karaoke to country songs. He leaves behind his parents and his girlfriend, his high school sweetheart, the newspaper reported.

THOMAS DAY JR.

Thomas Day Jr., 54, of Riverside, California, a homebuilder, went to the festival with his four children, who are in their 20s and 30s, the Los Angeles Times reported. “He was the best dad. That’s why the kids were with him,” his father, Thomas Day Sr., told the newspaper. “They’re crushed.”

CHRISTIANA DUARTE

Christiana Duarte, 22, was confirmed dead by her family, NBC Los Angeles said on Twitter. Duarte, of Redondo Beach, California, had begun work as a fan service associate for the Los Angeles Kings. It was her first full-time job since graduating from the University of Arizona with a communications degree, the Los Angeles Times and university said. “All of us in the University of Arizona community are saddened that Christiana Duarte, one of our graduates from this past May, is among the victims from Las Vegas on Sunday night,” University of Arizona President Robert Robbins said in a statement. Duarte was in the Sigma Kappa sorority, Robbins said.

STACEE ETCHEBER

Stacee Etcheber, 50, was a mother of two and hair stylist in Marin County, California, a San Francisco police statement said. “Stacee was taken in a senseless act of violence as her husband, SFPD officer Vinnie Etcheber, heroically rushed to aid shooting victims in Las Vegas on Sunday,” police said.

BRIAN FRASER

Brian Fraser, 39, of La Palma, California, was surrounded by nearly 20 friends and family members, walking toward the stage to hear his favourite Jason Aldean song, “Dirt Road Anthem,” when he was shot, his son told the Orange County Register. Nick Arellano, 25, told the newspaper his father loved to hunt, deep-sea fish, snowboard and attend his children’s sporting events, and had recently earned his private pilot’s license. Fraser is survived by his wife and four children. Fraser graduated from Cal Poly Pomona in 2001, the newspaper reported. He was vice president of sales at Greenpath, a Southern California mortgage company. “Brian Fraser impacted everyone who crossed his path with his infectious positive energy, his tenacious will to succeed, and his willingness to help others,” the company said in a Facebook post.

KERI GALVAN

Keri Galvan, 31, of Thousand Oaks, California, was a devoted wife and mother of three who was enjoying a night out with her husband and friends before she was shot in the head, according to a GoFundMe page created by her sister Lindsey Poole and NBC Los Angeles. She is survived by her husband, children ages 2, 4 and 10, her parents and a sister, Poole said. The newspaper reported that Galvan died in the arms of her husband, Justin, a former Marine who served in Iraq.

DANA GARDNER

Dana Gardner, 52, was an employee of California’s San Bernardino County for 26 years and most recently worked as a deputy recorder, the San Bernardino Sun reported.

ANGELA GOMEZ

Angela “Angie” Gomez, 20, was a 2015 alumna of Riverside Polytechnic High School in Riverside, California, the school’s parent-teacher organization said on Facebook. “She will always be loved and endeared by our Poly Family,” it said.

ROCIO GUILLEN

Rocio Guillen, 40, of Eastvale, California, was still on maternity leave from her job as manager of a pizza restaurant after giving birth to her fourth child six weeks ago, National Public Radio reported. Her fiance’s sister, Nikki Stowers, told NPR that Rocha was struck in the thigh by a bullet and died at the hospital. “She was that type of mom who just loved holding her kids,” Stowers said. “It’s so unfair that she’s had her life taken away.”

CHARLESTON HARTFIELD

Charleston Hartfield, 34, a Las Vegas police officer and military veteran, was off-duty when he was killed, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing people who knew him. “He was probably busy helping others,” Hartfield’s friend Troy Rhett told the newspaper. “I don’t know a better man than Charles.”

CHRIS HAZENCOMB

Chris Hazencomb, 44, of Camarillo, California, saved the life of his friend Nicole by shielding her, the Ventura County Star reported. Hazencomb was a sports fan who worked at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Camarillo, the newspaper reported.

JENNIFER TOPAZ IRVINE

Jennifer Topaz Irvine, 42, was a family law attorney based in San Diego, according to CBS News and the San Diego Union-Tribune. A co-worker and friend identified Irvine as a victim to a CBS correspondent.

TERESA NICOL KIMURA

Teresa Nicol Kimura, 38, of Placentia, California, an Orange County government worker, had gone to the concert with six friends, including Ryan Miller, a pastor at For His Glory Community Church in Fullerton, the Orange County Register reported. “She had the most infectious laugh and personality,” Miller told the Register. “She was always loving and considerate to her friends.” Kimura, who went by Nicol, graduated from El Dorado High School in 1997, the paper reported.

JESSICA KLYMCHUK

Jessica Klymchuk, 34, of Valleyview, Alberta, was a librarian and the single mother of four children, Canada’s Globe and Mail reported. It said she was visiting Las Vegas with her fiance. “She’s a very good mother. She’s raised four beautiful children,” Klymchuk’s grandmother, Margaret, told the newspaper.

CARLY KREIBAUM

Carly Kreibaum, 33, of Sutherland, Iowa, was attending the concert with two friends when they became separated during the shooting, the Sioux City Journal newspaper reported. Her husband, Chris, flew to Las Vegas Tuesday to locate the mother of two small children after she was reported missing, the newspaper reported. According to her Facebook page, Kreibaum was a native of Sibley, Iowa, and a 2006 graduate of Wayne State College in Nebraska.

RHONDA LEROCQUE

Rhonda LeRocque, 42, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, was a wife and mother, devout Jehovah’s Witness and worked for a Cambridge design firm, the Boston Globe reported. LeRocque attended the concert with her husband, Jason, and their 7-year-old daughter, who were not injured, the newspaper said. “Rhonda would do everything to be the best mom and the best wife she could be,” LeRocque’s sister, Jennifer Zelenski, told the paper.

VICTOR LINK

Victor Link, 55, of Aliso Viejo, California, worked in the mortgage industry, and had just taken a trip to Europe with his fiancee before the festival in Las Vegas, the Orange County Register reported. He lived with his fiancee and is survived by his son Christian Link, the newspaper said.

JORDAN MCILDOON

Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, was also killed, said the premier of British Columbia, John Horgan. McIldoon was a heavy-duty mechanic apprentice who was about to start trade school and was attending the festival with his girlfriend, CBC News reported.

KELSEY MEADOWS

Kelsey Meadows, 28, was a 2007 graduate of and substitute teacher for California’s Taft Union High School District, Superintendent Blanca Cavazos said. Meadows earned a bachelor’s degree from Fresno State University and had served as a regular substitute since 2012, Cavazos said. “Kelsey was smart, compassionate and kind,” Taft Union High School principal Mary Alice Finn said. “Words cannot adequately capture the sorrow felt by her students, colleagues and friends.” Meadows lived in Kern County, California, according to 23ABC News in Bakersfield.

CALLA MEDIG

Calla Medig, 28, a restaurant worker from Jasper, Alberta, in Canada, was described by her friends as a kind-hearted young woman, CBC News and Canada-based Global News reported. Medig attended the Las Vegas music festival the past three years, her mother, Louise Hayes, told the Global News. Hayes said the family was notified of her death by Medig’s roommate, who was at the concert with her, the Global News said. She was described as a “bright, fun-loving spirit who had a huge heart.”

SONNY MELTON

Sonny Melton, 29, of Big Sandy, Tennessee, saved his wife, Heather, just before he was shot, she told WSMV-TV in Nashville. “He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back,” she told the NBC affiliate. Sonny worked as a registered nurse and Heather is an orthopaedic surgeon at Henry County Medical Center, a statement from the center said.

PATRICIA MESTAS

Patricia Mestas, 67, loved attending country music concerts, her best friend, Isa Bahu, told the Riverside, California Press-Enterprise newspaper. “She went to almost every country show in driving distance,” Bahu said. One of her favourite artists was Jason Aldean, who was performing when the gunfire erupted. Mestas lived in Menifee, California, and had attended high school in Pomona. “Her generous smile was infectious, and it brightly reflected the glory of God like a beacon of joy,” her cousin, Tom Smith, said on Facebook.

AUSTIN MEYER

Austin Meyer, 24, of the coastal city of Marina on California’s Monterey Bay, was celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend when he was shot, KSBW-TV News in Salinas reported. He had recently moved to Reno, Nevada, to study transportation technologies at Truckee Meadows Community College, the TV station reported. “He had dreams of opening his own auto repair shop after graduation,” his sister, Veronica Meyer, told the station. “He was excited to get married and start a family.”

ADRIAN MURFITT

Adrian Murfitt, 35, was a commercial fisherman in Anchorage, Alaska, and was at the concert with his best friend, Brian MacKinnon, the Alaska Dispatch News reported. The two were taking a picture and a bullet went through Murfitt’s neck, MacKinnon told the paper.

RACHAEL PARKER

Rachael Parker, 33, was a records technician with the Manhattan Beach Police Department in California, where she worked for 10 years, the police department said in a statement. Parker attended the concert with three other off-duty police department employees, police said.

JENNIFER PARKS

Jennifer “Jenny” Parks, 36, was a teacher with Westside Union School District in California, the district said in a statement. Parks had just started her third year teaching kindergarten at Anaverde Hills School, the district said. “She was always enthusiastic, energetic, committed and dedicated to her students and her colleagues,” the district said. “She will be sorely missed.” Parks is survived by her husband, Bobby, and young children, Bryce and Leah, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her.

CARRIE PARSONS

Carrie Parsons, 31, of Seattle, was on a girls’ trip attending the music festival, Seattle’s KOMO 4 TV reported. Parsons was recently engaged in Hawaii and worked as a recruiter. She was full of life, a country music fan and attended several festivals, KOMO said. “She would always say ‘live, laugh, love’ and she did that,” close friend Laura Cooper told KOMO.

LISA PATTERSON

Lisa Patterson, 46, of Lomita, California, was the mother of three children, an active community volunteer and owner with her husband of Robert Patterson Hardwood Floors, according to the Daily Breeze in Torrance. A graduate of El Camino College and Rolling Hills High School, she was Parent Teacher Association president at St. John Fisher Parish School in Rancho Palos Verdes and a volunteer at the Palos Verdes Girls Softball League, the Daily Breeze said. Robert Patterson told CNN his wife had gone to Las Vegas with four friends to attend the concert. “There was nobody that cared more about people and life than my wife Lisa,” he told CNN affiliate KCBS.

JOHN PHIPPEN

John Phippen, 56, of Santa Clarita, California, was a father of five, grandfather of one and owned a remodelling and repair company, KHTS AM 1220 radio station reported. He attended the concert with his son, Travis, who was shot in the arm, the station said. “If you didn’t know John you surely missed out. He had a heart that was larger than life and a personality to match,” a GoFundMe page said. “Even if you were someone he had never met before but were in need, he was there for you.”

MELISSA RAMIREZ

Melissa Ramirez, 26, grew up in California’s Antelope Valley, her cousin, Fabiola Farnetti, told the New York Times. She attended California State University, Bakersfield, majored in business and worked for a car insurance company. Ramirez was the daughter of Mexican immigrants who became U.S. citizens, the newspaper said.

JORDYN RIVERA

Jordyn Rivera, 21, of La Verne, California, was a fourth-year student in the Health Care Management program at California State University, San Bernardino, according to the Sun in San Bernardino and the university. A La Verne native and Bonita High School graduate, Rivera was a member of the university’s chapter of Eta Sigma Gamma, the national health education honor society, university President Tomas Morales said in a statement on Facebook. “We will remember and treasure her for her warmth, optimism, energy and kindness,” he said.

QUINTON ROBBINS

Quinton Robbins, 20, of Henderson, Nevada, studied at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and worked in local government, Newsweek reported. “He was the most kind and loving soul,” his aunt, Kilee Wells Sanders, said on Facebook. “Everyone who met him loved him. His contagious laugh and smile. He was truly an amazing person. He will be missed by so many.”

CAMERON ROBINSON

Cameron Robinson, 28, was a legal records specialist with the city of Las Vegas who was shot in the neck while attending the music festival with his boyfriend, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He lived near St. George, Utah, and commuted to Las Vegas for work, his sister, Meghan Ervin, told the newspaper.

TARA ROE

Tara Roe, 34, of Okotoks, Alberta, was a model and mother of two young sons, the Canadian Press reported. She also worked as an educational assistant at a local school district. Her aunt, Val Rodgers, told the news outlet that her niece was a “beautiful soul. ... She was a wonderful mother and our family is going to miss her dearly.” Roe Smith was at the festival with her husband, Zach, when the couple got separated during the shooting.

LISA ROMERO-MUNIZ

Lisa Romero-Muniz, 48, was a secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. In her most recent role, Romero-Muniz offered encouragement and support to students during disciplinary proceedings, the newspaper said. She was described as outgoing, kind and considerate, it said.

CHRIS ROYBAL

Chris Roybal, 28, of Corona, California, was a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan. He was shot in the chest, his wife told Reuters. Dixie Roybal described her husband as haunted by his experiences in Afghanistan but an adventurous spirit who found joy in life. “He was always going somewhere, doing something, calling friends,” she said. “He just loved music in general. He was always singing something. He was the best at karaoke.” One of the many tattoos on his arm celebrated the city of Las Vegas, where he once lived. After the military, he worked at a gym.

BRETT SCHWANBECK

Brett Schwanbeck, 61, a retired truck driver from Bullhead City, Arizona, was a father of three and an avid outdoorsman, his son, Shawn Schwanbeck, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. A grandfather of five, Brett Schwanbeck frequently took his family on camping, hunting and fishing trips, his son said. “He liked to be where no one else was,” the younger Schwanbeck told the newspaper. Brett Schwanbeck suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died on Tuesday at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas, his niece, Carla Van Hoosen, told the Review-Journal.

BAILEY SCHWEITZER

Bailey Schweitzer, 20, of Bakersfield, California, worked as a receptionist at Infinity Communications & Consulting and in her spare time helped at her family’s business, Bakersfield Speedway, according to the Bakersfield Californian. Schweitzer was a country music fan, could make people laugh and was having so much fun in Las Vegas that she was already planning to return for her 21st birthday, the newspaper said. “She was everything to us,” Amie Campbell, who hired Schweitzer at Infinity, told the newspaper.

LAURA SHIPP

Laura Shipp, 50, was a single mother originally from Thousand Oaks, California, who moved to Las Vegas about five years ago, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Ventura County Star. She worked as a dispatcher at an air conditioning company and was a big Los Angeles Dodgers fan, the Review-Journal said. She attended the festival with her boyfriend; son Corey Shipp, a 23-year-old Marine; and her son’s friends, the Star reported, citing her brother, Steve Shipp. Laura Shipp and her boyfriend headed toward a restroom and were separated when the shooting began, the Star said. Shipp’s son and boyfriend, who both survived the shooting, searched for her for hours, but her family was notified of her death on Tuesday after she was identified using fingerprints, the papers said.

ERICK SILVA

Erick Silva, 21, of Las Vegas, was working as a security guard at the music festival when he was shot in the head, his uncle, Rob Morgan, told the Washington Post.

SUSAN SMITH

Susan Smith, 53, was a school office manager in Simi Valley, California, the Ventura County Star reported, citing a school district representative. Smith was an ardent country music fan and worked at an elementary school for three years, the newspaper said.

BRENNAN STEWART

Brennan Stewart, 30, of Las Vegas, was an aspiring musician, his girlfriend, Gia Iantuono, wrote on a Facebook message to the Washington Post. He worked for his father’s construction business, said Iantuono, who was wounded in the rampage. She called Stewart “a light that came into my life when I needed one.”

DERRICK TAYLOR

Derrick “Bo” Taylor, 56, was killed, his employer the California Department of Corrections, said in a statement. Taylor, a camp commander at the Sierra Conservation Center and Ventura Conservation Camp, began his career with the department in 1988. “There are no words to express the feeling of loss and sadness regarding Bo’s passing,” Warden Joel Martinez wrote in a memo to staff.

NEYSA TONKS

Neysa Tonks, 46, of Las Vegas, who worked at Technologent, an Irvine, California-based technology company, was among the victims, the Los Angeles Times said. She was the mother of three boys, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by Technologent. “Neysa brought joy, happiness, fun and laughter to so many of us. The senseless tragedy in Las Vegas Sunday unnessarily (sic) taken her from our community,” the GoFundMe page said.

MICHELLE VO

Michelle Vo, 32, of Los Angeles, was attending her first country music concert, according to the San Jose Mercury News. Vo attended high school in San Jose and graduated in 2007 from the University of California, Davis with a communications degree, the school said in a statement. She worked for New York Life Insurance Co in its Glendale, California, office where, ”she was recognised for her ambition and work ethic,” university chancellor Gary May said.

KURT VON TILLOW

Kurt Von Tillow, 55, of Cameron Park, California, was at the concert with several family members, Sacramento television station KCRA reported. His sister and niece were wounded, but are expected to recover, the station said. His wife, daughter and son-in-law were not injured. His brother-in-law, Mark Carson, said Von Tillow “was the most patriotic person you’ve ever met. ... Guarantee you, he was covered in red, white and blue, with a Coors Light in his hand, smiling with his family and listening to some music.”

BILL WOLFE JR.

Bill Wolfe Jr., 42, was a youth wrestling coach from Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, who attended the concert with his wife, Robyn. She survived the attack, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper reported. His death was confirmed by the Shippensburg police on its Facebook page.