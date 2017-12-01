FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. remains committed to Libyan political agreement - State Department
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 6:23 PM / in a day

U.S. remains committed to Libyan political agreement - State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States remains committed to the Libyan Political Agreement, the State Department said in a statement following U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj on Friday.

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj arrives to attend a news conference with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni (not seen) at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

“Attempts to bypass the UN-facilitated political process or impose a military solution to the conflict would only destabilize Libya and create opportunities for ISIS (Islamic State) and other terrorist groups to threaten the United States and our allies,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

Writing by Susan Heavey, editing by G Crosse

