13 days ago
Trump aide Greenblatt heading to Jordan for talks after Israel visit
#World News
July 24, 2017 / 6:21 PM / 13 days ago

Trump aide Greenblatt heading to Jordan for talks after Israel visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, is heading to Jordan for talks about the Mideast peace process after meetings in Israel, a senior administration official said on Monday.

“Jason Greenblatt arrived in Israel Monday afternoon. Following meetings with Ambassador David Friedman and Prime Minister Netanyahu, Mr. Greenblatt is travelling to Amman, Jordan for additional discussions," the official said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Tom Brown

