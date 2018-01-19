FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 4:46 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Pence to travel to Middle East even if U.S. government shuts down - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence will travel to the Middle East for talks with the leaders of Egypt, Israel and Jordan even if the U.S. government shuts down at midnight on Friday because the trip is vital to U.S. national security, the White House said.

“The vice president’s meetings ... are integral to America’s national security and diplomatic objectives, therefore the vice president will travel to the Middle East as scheduled,” said Alyssa Farah, a spokeswoman for Pence.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

