9 days ago
Trump transgender decision 'shocking and ignorant' - advocate
#World News
July 26, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 9 days ago

Trump transgender decision 'shocking and ignorant' - advocate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender individuals from the U.S. military amounts to a "shocking and ignorant attack on our military and on transgender troops," a leading advocate said on Wednesday.

"The President is creating a worse version of 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell.' As we know from the sad history of that discredited policy, discrimination harms military readiness," said Aaron Belkin, director of the Palm Center.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

