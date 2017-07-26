FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grand jury subpoenas issued in Trump-Russia probe
Grand jury subpoenas issued in Trump-Russia probe
Grand jury subpoenas issued in Trump-Russia probe
Grand jury subpoenas issued in Trump-Russia probe
Grand jury subpoenas issued in Trump-Russia probe
Grand jury subpoenas issued in Trump-Russia probe
July 26, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 8 days ago

Carter blasts Trump's ban on transgender, says 'social policy'

FILE PHOTO -- U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on National Security Challenges and Ongoing Military Operations on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2016.Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ash Carter, who was U.S. defence secretary until the end of the Obama administration in January, strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on Wednesday to ban transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

"To choose service members on other grounds than military qualifications is social policy and has no place in our military," Carter said in a statement, noting there were already transgender individuals serving "capably and honourably."

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

