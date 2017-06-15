U.S. diplomat met with three remaining U.S. detainees in North Korea -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. diplomat who negotiated the release of American university student Otto Warmbier from detention in North Korea during a visit to the country this week also met with the three remaining U.S. citizens held there, the State Department said on Thursday.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert confirmed in a news briefing that Joseph Yun, the State Department's special envoy on North Korea, met with the detainees, and added that the United States wanted to see them come home too.