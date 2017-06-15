FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. diplomat met with three remaining U.S. detainees in North Korea -State Dept
June 15, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. diplomat met with three remaining U.S. detainees in North Korea -State Dept

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joseph Yun (R) answers questions from reporters following meeting with Japan and South Korea chief nuclear negotiators to talk about North Korean issues at the Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2017.Toru Yamanaka/Pool - RTS13RWA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. diplomat who negotiated the release of American university student Otto Warmbier from detention in North Korea during a visit to the country this week also met with the three remaining U.S. citizens held there, the State Department said on Thursday.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert confirmed in a news briefing that Joseph Yun, the State Department's special envoy on North Korea, met with the detainees, and added that the United States wanted to see them come home too.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by the Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech

