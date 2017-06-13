FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-NBA player Rodman says he will visit North Korea as private citizen
June 13, 2017 / 3:45 AM / 2 months ago

Ex-NBA player Rodman says he will visit North Korea as private citizen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman said on Tuesday he was about to visit North Korea as a private citizen.

Rodman met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on previous trips to Pyongyang.

He was expected to arrive in North Korea later on Tuesday for a trip that the State Department said was not an official U.S. visit, CNN reported on Monday.

(This story has been corrected to remove incorrect reference to Rodman statement on U.S. citizens detained in North Korea)

Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Bill Tarrant

