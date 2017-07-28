U.S.-South Korean military chiefs discuss military options - U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. and South Korean military officials discussed military options after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, a spokesman for the top U.S. general said.

Marine General Joseph Dunford was joined by the Commander of U.S. Pacific Command, Admiral Harry Harris, when they called General Lee Sun-jin, chairman of the South Korean Joint Chief of Staff.

"During the call Dunford and Harris expressed the ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Republic of Korea alliance. The three leaders also discussed military response options," said Captain Greg Hicks, a spokesman for Dunford.