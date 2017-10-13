FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mattis hopeful freeing of hostages in Pakistan to boost cooperation
#World News
October 12, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 8 days ago

Mattis hopeful freeing of hostages in Pakistan to boost cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Thursday he was hopeful that the freeing of a kidnapped U.S.-Canadian couple and their three children in Pakistan was a harbinger for closer cooperation in the future.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the "Political and Security Situation in Afghanistan" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“This is a very positive moment and the Pakistan Army performed well,” Mattis told reporters on board a military plane, adding he hoped this would be “a harbinger for the future.”

“We intend to work with Pakistan in a collaborative way in the future to stop terrorism and that includes kidnapping,” Mattis added. He declined to comment on any specifics on how the hostages were freed.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
