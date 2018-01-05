FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan criticises 'shifting goalposts' after U.S. aid suspension
#World News
January 5, 2018 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

Pakistan criticises 'shifting goalposts' after U.S. aid suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan said on Friday U.S. “arbitrary deadlines” and its shifting of goalposts were counterproductive to defeating common security threats in the region after the United States slashed aid to Pakistan.

People burn a sign depicting a U.S. flag and a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump as they take part in an anti-U.S. rally in Peshawar, Pakistan, January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

“We are engaged with the U.S. administration on the issue of security cooperation and await further detail,” the Pakistani foreign ministry said in a statement following a U.S. announcement it was suspending all military assistance, believed to be at least $900 million (664.31 million pounds).

“Arbitrary deadlines, unilateral pronouncements and shifting goalposts are counterproductive in addressing common threats,” the ministry said.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Robert Birsel

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Robert Birsel
