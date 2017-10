WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will Pakistan next week during an Asian trip that will also take him to the country’s rival India, a senior official at the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives to deliver remarks on Relationship with India for the Next Century at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas