No winner in U.S. Powerball drawing, jackpot soars to $440 million

(Reuters) - No Powerball tickets matched all six numbers for Saturday night’s $384 million grand prize drawing, sending next week’s jackpot in the United States surging to $440 million (£325.8 million), lottery officials said.

A ticket for the U.S. lottery Powerball sits on a counter in a store on Kenmare Street in Manhattan, New York, U.S., February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The estimated $440 million prize, with a cash value of $278 million, marks the ninth largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to figures on the Powerball website.

The cash value figure is the estimated total if a winner selects one lump-sum payment, rather than the other option of taking annual payments over 30 years.

Both estimated totals are before any taxes are assessed.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 28, 36, 41, 51, 58 and the Powerball of 24.

The odds of a single ticket hitting all six numbers are 292 million to one, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.6 billion payout split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

The record Powerball winner for a single ticket buyer is $758 million. won by a Massachusetts woman in August this year.

Powerball tickets are sold in 44 U.S. states, and Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Separately, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $343 million, with a cash option payout of $215 million, the game said on its website.