Top U.S. homeland security official says proud of progress in Puerto Rico
September 29, 2017 / 6:50 PM / 19 days ago

Top U.S. homeland security official says proud of progress in Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke testifies before a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs during a hearing on "threats to the homeland" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke said on Friday she was proud of the work being done to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria, but that she and President Donald Trump would not be satisfied until the island was fully functional.

“I am proud of Americans helping Americans, friends and strangers alike,” Duke said, referencing a comment she made on Thursday that aid reaching the island was “a good news story,” for which she had drawn criticism.

“Clearly, the situation here in Puerto Rico after the devastating hurricane is not satisfactory, but together we are getting there and the progress today is very strong,” she told reporters on Friday in the territory’s capital of San Juan.

Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by Tim Ahmann

