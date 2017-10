Air Force One transporting U.S. President Donald Trump lands at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, as part of a visit to the areas affected by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump praised federal officials and the governor of Puerto Rico during a visit to the territory in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, but jokingly chastised the island for jeopardizing budget resources.

“I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack,” said Trump as he introduced his budget director Mick Mulvaney.