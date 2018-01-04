FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. State Department adds three people affiliated with al Qaeda to terrorist list
#World News
January 4, 2018 / 8:08 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

U.S. State Department adds three people affiliated with al Qaeda to terrorist list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it had added three people affiliated with al Qaeda to its global terrorist list, a move aimed at isolating the groups and preventing them from using the U.S. financial system.

The State Department said it added Muhammad al-Ghazali, Abukar Ali Adan and Wanas al-Faqih to its list of specially designated global terrorists. It said the three were affiliated with either Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, al Shabaab or Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
