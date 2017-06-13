FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Qatar rift with Arab States not affecting U.S. military operations - U.S. official
#World News
June 13, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 2 months ago

Qatar rift with Arab States not affecting U.S. military operations - U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A rift between Qatar and other Arab states is not affecting U.S. military operations, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday.

"We are watching that very, very closely but we have had good cooperation from all the parties to make sure that we can continue to move freely in and out of Qatar," Joseph Dunford told a U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

The Pentagon said last week that after Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed economic and diplomatic boycott on Qatar, current U.S. military operations against Islamic State had not been affected but it was "hindering" the ability to plan for long-term operations.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish

