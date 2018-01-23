FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 11:34 AM / a day ago

Tsunami watch for Hawaii cancelled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hawaii is no longer considered at risk from a possible tsunami that could be generated by a powerful earthquake that hit the Gulf of Alaska early on Tuesday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

“Based on all available data there is no tsunami threat to the state of Hawaii. Therefore ... the tsunami watch for Hawaii is now cancelled,” it said.

The magnitude 7.9 earthquake also prompted warnings of a possible tsunami down the Canadian and U.S. west coast.

Writing by Robin Pomeroy; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
