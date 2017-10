MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday it had summoned the U.S. Embassy charge d‘affaires in Moscow to protest against what it said was the removal of Russian flags from diplomatic premises that Russia had to vacate in the United States, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: The Consulate General of Russia is seen in San Francisco, California, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam